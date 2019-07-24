The Sunland Group (ASX:SDG) Share Price Has Gained 21% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

You can receive the average market return by buying a low-cost index fund. But you can make better returns by buying undervalued shares. For example, the Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) share price is up 21% in the last three years, slightly above the market return. In contrast, the stock is actually down 4.7% in the last year, suggesting a lack of positive momentum.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, Sunland Group actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 14% per year. This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that the dividend is higher than it was preciously, so that may have assisted the share price. It could be that the company is reaching maturity and dividend investors are buying for the yield. The revenue growth of about 9.2% per year might also encourage buyers.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Sunland Group's TSR for the last 3 years was 44%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Sunland Group shareholders are up 1.4% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 6.7% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Sunland Group's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

