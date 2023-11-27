Sunland Park gets into holiday spirit with tree lighting, parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of Sunland Park is getting into the holiday spirit with a couple of community-wide events.

Sunland Park’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be Friday, Dec. 1 at the City Hall Campus on McNutt Road. The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m.

Sunland Park’s Christmas Parade will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The parade begins on Futurity Drive next to Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino and ends at City Hall.

