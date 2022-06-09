Sunland Park man convicted on molestation, bribery charges after girls in his family testify against him

Note: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault and sexual violence against children. If you or someone you know experienced sexual violence, you can call La Piñon's 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 575-526-3437 or go to www.lapinon.org/contact.

LAS CRUCES - A jury on Wednesday convicted a Sunland Park man that police said sexually assaulted multiple girls in his family.

Juan Pablo Garnica, 44, was convicted on 10 counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and four counts of bribery of a witness via intimidation.

During the trial, the girls testified that Garnica had molested or raped them several times starting in 2013. Garnica was arrested in 2019 and indicted by a grand jury in April of that year. The girls testified that Garnica also threatened to report their parents to Customs and Border Protection to have them deported if they ever spoke about the abuse.

Since his indictment, Garnica has been confined to jail on a judge's order. The allegations were first brought to light when one of the girls confided in her teacher at a Sunland Park elementary school. That teacher then told the principal who told the police. Garnica was a volunteer girl's basketball coach at the same school.

Garnica is set to be sentenced at an unscheduled hearing in the future. According to a news release from the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's office, Garnica will be facing at least some mandatory prison time.

Justin Garcia is public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be contacted at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Sunland Park man convicted on molestation, bribery charges