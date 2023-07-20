Sunland Park, NM, man arrested, accused of stealing bus with 76-year-old woman inside

A Sunland Park, New Mexico, man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Project Amistad bus with a 76-year-old woman in it and then drove it on the wrong side of the road in West El Paso, officials said.

Danny Salas, 37, was arrested July 13 on one count each of unlawful restraint: exposure to serious bodily injury and robbery, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Officers responded to a report of a kidnapping about 4:20 p.m. July 13 at Sunland Park Mall, located at 750 Sunland Park Drive.

Witnesses reported to police that a man, later identified as Salas, had stolen a 2016 Ford E-450 bus belonging to Project Amistad with the 76-year-old woman still inside, officials said. Witnesses said the bus was being driven on the wrong side of the street and was almost hitting other vehicles.

Officers located the bus and were able to stop it at a DK convenience store on North Mesa Street and Brentwood Avenue.

Salas then was taken into custody. The woman was taken to a hospital to "ensure she was unharmed," officials said.

An investigation revealed Salas was at a Project Amistad bus stop at Sunland Park Mall when he approached the bus driver and asked for a ride, officials said. The driver refused.

Salas then allegedly pushed the driver aside, boarded the bus and drove away, officials said.

He was arrested on suspicion of unlawful restraint: exposure to serious bodily injury and robbery.

Salas also was arrested in connection with a parole violation and traffic warrants, officials said.

He was booked July 14 into the El Paso County Jail on a bond totaling $150,000, jail records show. No bond was given for the parole violation. He remains jailed.

