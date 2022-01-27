If sunlight is the best disinfectant, why are Alabama leaders keeping us in the dark?

Beth Shelburne is an Alabama native, a freelance journalist and writer based in Birmingham and an investigative reporter with ACLU of Alabama’s Campaign for Smart Justice.

In January of 2021, I received a phone call about a disturbing death inside the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. I get a lot of calls about prison deaths, some from incarcerated people, and some, like this one, from employees connected to the prisons. My source told me that a 44-year-old man named Tommy Rutledge died from overheating in a sweltering hot cell. “Someone needs to know about this,” my source said. “This doesn’t need to get swept under the rug.”

I began investigating and obtained Rutledge’s autopsy report which confirmed the cause of death was hyperthermia. Rutledge’s body temperature had reached 109 degrees, and his cell was somewhere between 101-104 degrees on a December day with a high temperature outside of just 46 degrees. He died in a one-man cell located in Donaldson’s “residential treatment unit,” a part of the prison for people with serious mental illness. An ADOC investigator told the medical examiner Rutledge “was found in his cell sitting near the window with his head facing out.” They believed he was attempting to save himself by breathing cool air from outside.

I emailed ADOC’s public affairs office for confirmation and comment, a practice I’ve done for years in covering Alabama prisons. The circumstances surrounding this death were so unusual and alarming, I also included then-Commissioner Jeff Dunn and Director of ADOC Investigations Arnaldo Mercado on the email. None of them ever responded to me.

Their silence didn’t surprise me. By then, ADOC’s public affairs office had completely ignored my requests for confirmation on prison deaths and other horrific incidents for over six months. It is in the public’s interest to know about deaths inside taxpayer-funded institutions and the government has an obligation to inform citizens about such deaths. Part of responsible reporting is confirming the information with the agency in charge. Conversely, a good way for an agency to slow down critical reporting is to stonewall.

I have covered Alabama’s prison crisis since 2012, beginning with the sex abuse inside Tutwiler Prison for Women when I was an investigative reporter and news anchor at WBRC in Birmingham. I filed dozens of stories on escalating violence in the prisons for men, outdated laws that caused overcrowding, a meltdown in our parole system, excessive force beating deaths, record suicides and Alabama families extorted through a robust contraband trafficking system facilitated by corrupt employees.

ADOC’s silent treatment began in June 2020. The agency had already been treating me differently than other reporters, including a herky-jerky incident in which the public affairs office abruptly removed me from its press distribution list, only to promptly restore my access and admit wrongdoing after I tweeted about it and fellow journalists spoke out for me. At the time, Commissioner Dunn called me to apologize and said publicly that the agency was committed to transparency.

Eight months later I was again dropped from ADOC’s press list and stopped receiving press releases from Governor Ivey’s office. Since then, ADOC’s public affairs office has ignored every request from me about prison deaths, 25 and counting, while they’ve answered the same requests from other reporters, some of them tipped off by me. The agency’s administrative regulations stipulate that ADOC’s public information officers are responsible for disseminating information about the agency in an accurate and timely manner, not just to the media, but also to the public. My reporting is often the first time the public hears about what’s happening inside our prisons.

In 2019, I left mainstream media and became a free agent, creating a space to not only continue reporting on these issues full time, but also to write reported opinion pieces and finally say out loud the ideas I had to bottle up as a traditional journalist. One of my freelance assignments is working as an investigative reporter with ACLU of Alabama’s Campaign for Smart Justice, focused on racial justice and reducing the prison population. I have written op-eds about ADOC’s reckless spending on lawyers and reported on the exploitation of keeping parole-eligible people in minimum security “work centers” indefinitely while they work state jobs for $2 a day. Yes, I take a point of view in my reporting, but that doesn’t mean I no longer have a Constitutional right to freedom of information. The First Amendment isn’t limited to reporters who only provide favorable coverage to government agencies.

Last year I sought help from attorneys at Yale Law School’s Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic. We decided to start with a letter, asking for ADOC and the Governor’s office to restore my access to information or explain why I was being treated differently than other reporters. The letter explained that the government’s actions violate the First Amendment, which ensures that reporters and the public can learn and write about what their government is up to. We sent the letter to ADOC’s Communication Director, former TV news anchor Linda Mays, and Governor Ivey on May 7, 2021. No one ever acknowledged the letter or responded in any way.

So here we are in a new year, but the prisons are still in crisis, and the agency’s freeze out against me seems institutionalized. A new open letter urging ADOC to treat journalists fairly and restore my access to information, signed by 27 fellow journalists, says this type of behavior from state agencies is unacceptable. Silencing those who seek the truth isn’t a symptom of our prison crisis, it’s one of the causes. We cannot address the problems we don’t know about. And it’s not just me getting the cold shoulder. Lawmakers frustrated by ADOC’s silence passed a bill last year requiring the agency to issue quarterly reports about prison violence, drugs, staffing and more. The bill became law in August of 2021 but still, ADOC has not issued a report.

When I exposed Tommy Rutledge’s horrific death in a boiling prison cell, I shared the information with other reporters and his death became a national news story. A federal judge recently ordered ADOC to address how Rutledge’s cell got so hot that he died, and how to prevent that from ever happening again. That, to me, is a great outcome in holding government accountable that started with reporting from journalists. ADOC has a new commissioner and I hope he’ll see the value in this kind of transparency. When thousands of lives are at stake, Alabama prisons should be drenched in sunlight, not kept in the dark.

