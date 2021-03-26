- By GF Value





The stock of SunLink Health Systems (AMEX:SSY, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2.36 per share and the market cap of $16.3 million, SunLink Health Systems stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for SunLink Health Systems is shown in the chart below.





Because SunLink Health Systems is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 6.4% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. SunLink Health Systems has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.35, which is better than 66% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of SunLink Health Systems at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of SunLink Health Systems is fair. This is the debt and cash of SunLink Health Systems over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. SunLink Health Systems has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $43.9 million and earnings of $0.29 a share. Its operating margin is -2.20%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. Overall, the profitability of SunLink Health Systems is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of SunLink Health Systems over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. SunLink Health Systems's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services%. SunLink Health Systems's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 120.3%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, SunLink Health Systems's return on invested capital is -6.39, and its cost of capital is 7.09. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of SunLink Health Systems is shown below:

In short, SunLink Health Systems (AMEX:SSY, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 99% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. To learn more about SunLink Health Systems stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

