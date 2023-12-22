Sunlite Pool and Moonlite Gardens deserve more than 'bulldozer's blade,' society says

A view of the front gate at Coney Island in Cincinnati on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

New Year's Eve could be the last time anyone can visit Coney Island in its current form, but the Cincinnati Preservation Society wants to save parts of it, specifically Sunlite Pool and Moonlite Gardens.

"The Cincinnati region’s history deserves much better than the bulldozer’s blade," the society wrote in a statement Thursday.

Last week Coney Island announced it is closing and the 137-year-old amusement park is being sold to a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra plans to build a new music venue to complement nearby Riverbend and PNC Pavilion.

The preservation society urged the orchestra and local elected officials to listen to the people and save Sunlite Pool and Moonlite Gardens, which will both turn 100 in 2025. At the time of this report, more than 600 people had signed a Change.org petition against the permanent closure of the pool and the park.

Sunlite Pool opened in 1925.

Sunlite Pool is the largest recirculating swimming pool in the world and was a pivotal site of desegregation in 1961, the society said. Moonlite Gardens hosted a number of the biggest acts of the 1930s and 1940s including Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong and Doris Day.

"This is something that should be celebrated and preserved, not paved over," the society wrote. "This site is filled with millions of memories."

Moonlite Gardens sits within Cincinnati, and the city's historic designation legislation could prevent its demolition, the society said. Anderson Township, where the pool sits, does not have such legislation.

The preservation society encouraged the symphony to be creative and develop the site while leaving the pool and gardens intact. It says there is space for both a music venue and the nearly century-old landmarks.

The group said citizens can contact the Cincinnati City Council, the Anderson Township trustees and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra to help save the sites.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Preservation Society wants to save Coney Island's Sunlite Pool and Moonlite Gardens