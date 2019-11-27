Sunniva Inc. Announces Q3 2019 Financial Results And Dispute Related To Cathedral City Glasshouse

- Quarterly revenue from continuing operations increase of 354% over the comparative period

- Year-to-date revenue from continuing operations increase of 326% over the comparative period

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva", the "Company", "we", "our" or "us") (CSE:SNN) (OTCQB:SNNVF), a North American provider of cannabis products and services, today released its financial results and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars ($), unless otherwise indicated. Sunniva's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company also reports receipt of a 30-day notice of termination under its build to suit lease for the Cathedral City Glasshouse and notices of default regarding funding of the facility.

"While the third quarter saw further progress with the construction of the Cathedral City Glasshouse as we move towards its completion, significant cost overruns have resulted in delays in payments and disputes over responsibility to cover construction costs. Sunniva has already funded over US $22 million in tenant improvements. A dispute about additional payments required to complete construction has prompted our lessor to give us a 30-day notice of termination and default under our build to suit agreement. We intend to vigorously defend our rights under the agreement," said Dr. Anthony Holler, CEO, Sunniva. "We continue to work towards finalizing the sale of Natural Health Services Ltd. and completion of the disposition of Sunniva Medical Inc., and the property at Okanagan Falls. While our principal focus is on completing these transformational corporate objectives, we have been successful in growing revenues from our existing businesses which year to date have exceeded our 2018 total revenue."

"If the Natural Health Services and Sunniva Medical Inc. transactions are completed, we will have achieved our transition to a pure play cannabis company in California," said Holler. "Sunniva is unwavering in our pursuit of our vertical integration strategy and the large scale, high-quality flower production from the world-class glasshouse will provide supply our extraction facility and will enable us to continue the development of our flower and concentrate brands and distribution businesses."

Financial Highlights – Three and nine months ended September 30, 2019

Consolidated Financial Highlights expressed in 000's of CAD$, except per share amounts



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change Revenue $ 5,361 $ 1,182 $ 4,179 Cost of Goods Sold 3,788 968 2,820 Gross Margin 1,573 214 1,359 Selling, General and Administrative 6,545 4,543 2,002 Production Facility Costs 1,262 - 1,262 Share-based Payments 293 2,303 (2,010) Amortization Expense 612 251 361 Loss from Continuing Operations (7,139) (6,883) (256) Net Loss $ (20,462) $ (6,781) $ (13,681) Basic Loss Per Share $ (0.52) $ (0.21) $ (0.31) Weighted Average Number of Shares 39,174,040 32,042,054 7,131,986

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change Revenue $ 21,228 $ 4,980 $ 16,248 Cost of Goods Sold 15,942 4,171 11,771 Gross Margin 5,286 809 4,477 Selling, General and Administrative 18,518 10,788 7,730 Production Facility Costs 3,051 - 3,051 Share-based Payments 1,821 6,408 (4,587) Amortization Expense 1,763 678 1,085 Loss from Operations (19,867) (17,065) (2,802) Net Loss $ (38,888) $ (17,961) $ (20,927) Basic Loss Per Share $ (1.00) $ (0.59) $ (0.41) Weighted Average Number of Shares 39,014,649 30,386,117 8,628,532

Results of Operations – Three and nine months ended September 30, 2019

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company's continuing operations generated $5.4 million and $21.2 million in revenue as compared to $1.2 million and $5.0 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. CP Logistics, LLC ("CPL") contributed $2.6 million and $14.1 million and Full-Scale Distributors, LLC ("FSD") contributed $2.8 million and $7.1 million over these same periods. Net loss from continuing operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $9.2 million and $26.0 million as compared to $7.0 million and $17.5 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Natural Health Services Ltd. ("NHS") is classified as a discontinued operation as at September 30, 2019. Net loss from discontinued operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $11.3 million and $12.9 million as compared to net income of $0.3 million and a net loss of $0.4 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.