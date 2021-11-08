Sunny and 60 Part 2!

AccuWeather

A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another dose of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state. However, this time it will come in more manageable amounts. Another train of storms has been focused on the Northwest so far to start off November. However, most of the rain and snow has been directed toward Washington and Oregon, only briefly clipping far nor