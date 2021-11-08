Sunny and 60 Part 2!
Temps stay above average through the week, turning sharply colder this weekend.
Temps stay above average through the week, turning sharply colder this weekend.
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another dose of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state. However, this time it will come in more manageable amounts. Another train of storms has been focused on the Northwest so far to start off November. However, most of the rain and snow has been directed toward Washington and Oregon, only briefly clipping far nor
While perhaps taken for granted by some motorists, plowed roads are incredibly important for the economy, emergency services and day-to-day life.
The five bodies of water that make up the Great Lakes, which account for more than 20 percent of the world’s freshwater supply, have always risen and fallen over the decades. But climate change has now made the extremes much stronger than before, with residents installing hurricane shutters and signs of erosion becoming severe. Researcher Aaron Packman warns, "We're going to see increasing lakefront damage and we're going to see increasing inland flooding."
Insider's reporter drove Trail Ridge Road in Colorado, where she saw jaw-dropping views after every twist and turn on the thrilling, 48-mile journey.
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.View Entire Post ›
A grid pattern seen on a global earthquake monitoring platform is caused by data reporting methods, not technological manipulation of La Palma quakes
Long-range forecasts keep Southern California mostly dry into December
An early-season snowstorm blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting highway closures and flight and train cancellations and delays. A steady, blowing snow fell Sunday in Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and northeastern China after hitting parts of Inner Mongolia and other western regions the previous day. The National Meteorological Center issued an orange alert for snowstorms, the second highest level in China's four-tier warning system.
The heaviest rainfall in the city since 2015 has caused severe flooding and brought life to a standstill.
While in Scotland, the governor should take note at how Green Energy is destroying Europe.
To leave or not to leave? Find out whether or not to remove leaves from your lawn and garden as winter approaches.
The withered carcasses of livestock are reminders that drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Glasgow, pastoralists watch their beloved animals suffer from lack of water and food. Yusuf Abdullahi says he has lost 40 goats.
People walked down a flood sidewalk in Annapolis, Maryland, on Oct. 29, 2021. AP Photo/Susan WalshThe U.S. East Coast has been hit with hurricanelike flooding in recent weeks, with South Carolina and Georgia getting the latest round. High tides are part of the problem, but there’s another risk that has been slowly creeping up: sea level rise. Since 1880, average global sea levels have risen by more than 8 inches (23 centimeters), and the rate has been accelerating with climate change. Depending
We are done with Wanda but not done with the hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is already monitoring another system for possible tropical development.
In the six years since the Paris agreement, the climate crisis has rapidly accelerated. From catastrophes to slow transformations of familiar landscapes, lives everywhere have been upended The jubilation of the Paris climate agreement, where delegates from around the world triumphantly declared the climate crisis would finally be tamed, will have felt very hollow to many in the US in the six years since. Following the landmark 2015 deal to curb dangerous global heating, the US has experienced fo
Plastic pollution in the world's oceans is an impending environmental disaster, one scientists are desperately trying to rectify.
Have you noticed spring flowering fruit trees blooming this fall? Here's why.
At 1.05 metres, the high tide was not high enough to activate the Mose flood barriers, which were launched last year to protect the fragile city from flooding during the so-called "acqua alta" or high water. Instead, walkways were set up for tourists and locals to cross St. Mark's Square without getting their feet wet. Venice’s floods are caused by a combination of factors exacerbated by climate change - from rising sea levels and unusually high tides to land subsidence that has caused the ground level of the city to sink.