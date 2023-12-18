Sunny and breezy Monday as another cold snap returns to Central Florida this week

After a soaker of a weekend, a big drop in temperatures is coming to Central Florida.

Our area will be sunny, breezy and cooler on Monday.

The high temperature in Orlando should only reach around 66 degrees on Monday.

Our area will be colder tonight with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Photos: Central Florida law enforcement spread joy with Shop with a Cop, holiday events

Some areas in the north and west could see frost overnight.

Central Florida will be even colder Tuesday after a secondary cold front moves through.

The high temperature for Tuesday in Orlando will only reach around 58 degrees.

See: Local artist creates award-winning mosaic mural in Orange County Park

We will slowly bounce back later this week with temperatures in the mid-70s by the weekend.

Our rain chances will remain low until Christmas Eve on Sunday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: