Sunny and comfortable Monday in Central Florida

Central Florida is forecast to have very nice weather for most of the week.

After a chilly start to the morning, our area will be sunny and comfortable Monday afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 75 degrees Monday afternoon.

Our highs will be in the low to middle 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our skies will turn cloudy Thursday and Friday which will help lower our high temperatures to the upper 70s.

A front will move in over the weekend and increase our rain and storm chances on Saturday and Sunday.

