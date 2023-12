A sunny day with winds coming from the east is forecast for Central Florida on Saturday, Spectrum News 13 Dual Certified Meteorologist Zach Covey said.

Rain is possible along the coast, but it is expected to stay dry in the Orlando area, Covey said.

Temperatures will drop overnight, Covey said.

The high today will 74 degrees and the low will be 59 degrees. Rain coverage is 10%.