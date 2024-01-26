Sunny days ahead as Kansas City’s stretch of foggy, gray weather coming to an end

Patchy dense fog continues to blanket parts of the Kansas City area Wednesday, although it is not as widespread as previous days, the National Weather Service said.

Drivers are urged to use caution as they head out on their morning trips as the dense fog could drop visibility to a quarter mile or less, the weather service said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., fog had limited visibility to a quarter mile at Kansas City International Airport, according to weather observations.

Although the patchy fog is expected to lift by noon Friday, skies will remain cloudy, according to the weather service. Temperatures are expected to climb to around 40 degrees, which is normal for this time of year in Kansas City.

Dry weather and warmer temperatures are expected for the weekend and into next week, the weather service said. Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy on Saturday, with temperatures around 40 degrees.

Skies will be mostly cloudy early Sunday before gradually becoming sunny. Temperatures will climb into the mid-40s.

Sunny conditions continue into next week, allowing temperatures to run 10 to 15 degrees above normal by mid-week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s through Wednesday and then soar to near 60 degrees by Thursday. Friday could see similar conditions, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

So far this meteorological winter, which is comprised of months of December, January and February, Kansas City has received 5.12 inches of precipitation. Normal precipitation for that period is 4.21 inches.

“So we are already above the normal precipitation for the whole winter with 6 days in Jan and Feb still to go!” the weather service said Thursday night on X, formerly known as Twitter.