Sunny Hostin Asks Stephanie Grisham Why It Took 2 Impeachments To Know Trump Was Bad

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin had some tough questions for former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham during Wednesday’s broadcast.

Grisham, who has described working in the Trump administration as “unusually evil,” appeared on the show for the second day in a row as part of a redemption tour that coincides with her new tell-all book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.”

This time, Grisham had to deal with skepticism from Hostin about why she didn’t quit the Trump administration earlier if she felt it was doing bad things.

Grisham told Hostin that if she had quit, “it would have made a statement.”

“That would have been a news headline for a week, and then I would have been replaced with someone crazier, which, arguably, I was,” she added, apparently taking a shot at her successor, Kayleigh McEnany.

Hostin cut in: “But you must have known at some point, sorry to interrogate you, that you screwed up.”

“You can interrogate me all you want. I did screw up,” Grisham replied.

Later in the segment, Hostin added, “I guess I don’t understand how it takes two impeachments for someone to say, ‘Man, maybe I’m on the wrong team here.’”

Trump was impeached for a second time just a week before his term ended.

Grisham defended her decision to stay by pointing out that she was a single mom who needed a job, but admitted: “I messed up; I am sorry; I will say that until the end of time.”

She also said that while she would never vote for Trump again, she would probably “write in a Republican because my gramps was a Republican; I’m a Republican through and through.”

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on her account of the Jan. 6 attack while she served as Melania Trump's chief of staff: "I had actually been trying to resign for a few months and she would talk me out of it and that day, I just said no and I resigned." pic.twitter.com/9KvY7yGn0e — The View (@TheView) March 9, 2022

