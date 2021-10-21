‘Sunny Is Just As Smart’: Condoleezza Rice’s ‘Brazenly Condescending’ Back and Forth with ‘The View’ Co-Host Sunny Hostin Called Out by Viewers

Sunny Hostin and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice have different views regarding the Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. Those disagreements came head-to-head during a heated discussion on the most recent episode of “The View.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, during an appearance on the daytime television talk show, Rice, while referencing Mitch McConnell’s recent statements regarding the attacks, suggested that Americans have moved on from the incident and are more focused on “kitchen table issues — the price of gasoline, inflation, what’s happening to their kids in school.”

Sunny Hostin (left) and Condoleezza Rice (right) spar over Jan. 6 insurrection. (ABC The View Screengrab)

Soon afterward, co-host Hostin piped up, stating, “I think it’s really politically expedient for Mitch McConnell to say, ‘Let’s move on, let’s move on,’ especially when the former, twice-impeached, disgraced president enjoys attacking Mitch McConnell, but the problem is, the past will become prologue if we don’t find out exactly what happened on Jan. 6.”

Rice quickly fired back. “Our institutions have to be upheld,” but before Hostin could utter another word, Rice added, “Let me finish, Sunny.”

“When you have 80 percent of Republicans wanting to see Trump run in 2024?” Hostin questioned.

“You know what, you know what,” Rice said while interrupting Hostin. “I’m a political scientist and unless I can see the questions that were actually in that poll, unless I can see the assumptions were in that poll, I’m not going to take for granted that poll was great.” Hostin’s retort only caused Rice to reiterate that she’s a political scientist.

Elsewhere, the former national security adviser clashed with co-host Whoopi Goldberg after sharing her stance on critical race theory being taught in schools. The former politician drew on her own experiences, noting that as someone who grew up in segregated Birmingham, Alabama, she found it challenging to find a middle ground on the very delicate subject.

“I would like Black kids to be completely empowered to know they are beautiful in their Blackness. But in order to do that, I don’t need to make white kids feel bad for being white,” Rice explained. “This is a conversation that I think has gone in the wrong direction.”

Goldberg pointed out that “The whole idea of teaching history is so we don’t repeat it.”

To which Rice responded that history was complex and the way it’s presented is important as well.

The former George W. Bush administration official ultimately garnered backlash after exuding what many critics on social media believed to be an unwarranted attitude toward the hosts, especially toward Hostin.

“She was brazenly condescending toward Sunny,” wrote one Twitter user.

“How many times did she cut Sunny off? The fact the she couldn’t listen to anyone else’s perspective tells you all you need to know about Condi Rice. ‘I have no desire to be in the spotlight of politics which is why I came on ‘The View.’”

“Thank you for always bringing the BALANCE to the “View” from a Black Perspective!” another person on Twitter wrote to Hostin directly.

“The Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was so DISRESPECTFUL to you this morning! She kept cutting you off and talking over you!”

A third person commented, “Also I don’t like how Condoleezza Rice came off it was a disrespectful. Ma’am Sunny is just as smart as you so let’s cut the smart aleck antics. I concur Sunny for not losing her cool because Condoleezza would’ve deserved it.”

