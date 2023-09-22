AccuWeather: Fading sun, weekend storm
A tropical system tracks up the coast this weekend, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and rough surf to our area on Saturday and continuing into Sunday.
A tropical system tracks up the coast this weekend, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and rough surf to our area on Saturday and continuing into Sunday.
The unnamed storm, which formed off of Florida's Atlantic coast, was pushing its way toward the Carolinas on Friday morning with wind speeds of 50 mph.
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring localized flooding to parts of coastal areas from Long Island through New England to the U.S.-Canadian border. Here's how to stay safe from storm surge.
It's so easy to turn your mildewy shower into a luxe spa experience at a tropical resort.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Keep things neat and tidy with this clear case that doubles as a tester. It's on sale!
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory for Week 3.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
In a new interview, Gisele Bündchen says she's now "living," not just "surviving" after Tom Brady split.
This deal is too good to pass up.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
Here are the best accessories to buy for the Xbox Series X and S, as chosen by Engadget editors.
A free home charger and $600 toward installation is available for buyers of the 2023-24 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 and 2023 Kona Electric.
FinanceGPT is a generative AI startup built to help companies in their financial analysis tasks. Initially built for startups without in-house finance teams, and VCs looking to run financial health checks for their portfolios in Africa, FinanceGPT (Ipoxcap) says it has over the last two years grown to attract a diverse range of clientele including investment managers and finance officers out to fast-track their fiscal reporting. FinanceGPT, which is part of the 2023 Startup Battlefield 200 cohort, leverages its proprietary AI models and GPT-4 to, amongst other capabilities, generate financial ratios that show the overall state of a business, make predictions on future performance and forecast valuations, based on the uploaded accounting data.
Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, is shutting down its Circle feature — bringing an end to its glitchy history — which allowed users to share a post only with a set of people. After this date, you will not be able to create new posts that are limited to your Circle, nor will you be able to add people to your Circle. Twitter first launched the Circle feature in August 2022, after testing it in beta for a few months.
It's the little things: 'The snap and close of the battery case feels so nice,' says an Amazon shopper.
We've rounded up some fantastic travel deals to New Zealand, Hawaii, Norway, and Mexico that are too good to miss.
Asian-American fans are praising Olivia Rodrigo for redefining what it means to be "all-American" in new track. The post Many Gen Zers think Olivia Rodrigo’s new track off Guts ‘reclaims’ the phrase ‘all-American’ for Asian American women appeared first on In The Know.
Apple’s watchOS 10 brings a new feature in the Mindfulness app that gives you the option of logging your feelings and moods directly on your watch face. Here’s a guide on how to navigate that new feature.