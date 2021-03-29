- By GF Value





The stock of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co (HKSE:02382, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of HK$170.5 per share and the market cap of HK$188 billion, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co is shown in the chart below.





Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

Because Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 19.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 13.06% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.90, which is in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of HK$43.3 billion and earnings of HK$5.132 a share. Its operating margin of 14.19% better than 85% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 88% of the companies in Hardware industry. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 14.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co's return on invested capital is 36.19, and its cost of capital is 10.21. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co is shown below:

In short, the stock of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co (HKSE:02382, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To learn more about Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

