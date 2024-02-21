Sunny and pleasant days ahead before next front arrives

Central Florida is forecast to have a few nice and sunny days this week.

After a chilly start to the morning, our area will have a high temperature of around 70 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

The clear skies will also allow rapid cooling overnight, which will help drop our low temperatures into the 30s and 40s.

Our high temperature will be around 75 degrees on Thursday.

A small front will arrive Friday and bring our next best chance of seeing rain will be Friday.

Friday’s rain will keep our temperatures cool over the weekend.

