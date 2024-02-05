Sunny skies, above normal temps in Cincinnati this week. When will we get rain again?

Expect a dry and mild start to the week before rain chances to return to the Ohio Valley Region.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, dry conditions will remain through the week before rain chances return Thursday night into Friday.

Mainly clear skies are expected Monday, with just a few high-level clouds streaming through Northern Kentucky. Temperatures have dipped into the upper 20s to mid-30s but will rebound Monday afternoon to the lower 40s in the north and the lower 50s near and south of the Ohio River. Skies will become increasingly sunny later in the day.

Cloudy conditions will spread through the area Monday night. The cloud coverage may linger through the daytime Tuesday, with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies possible late in the day. Highs will be in the 40s by Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances will return Thursday night into Friday and may linger in parts of the region through the weekend. Above-normal temperatures are expected.

A north wind will push cooler air into the area today, limiting the potential for widespread mid 50s like yesterday. Except for some clouds moving in from northern Ohio this morning, abundant 🌞 is expected. pic.twitter.com/BWeQygI59S — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 5, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Increasing clouds tonight, with a low of around 30. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low of around 28. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 39.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday: Rain likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: There is a chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: There is a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Sunny skies, warmer temps; Rain possible later this week