Enjoy the sunny skies and warmer weather. Here’s when rain could return to Kansas City

After a stretch of bitterly cold days and soupy, foggy skies, Kansas City will see the sun and well above normal temperatures for most of this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The metro area went days without seeing the sun, the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“A quick glance at the hourly observations of the automated weather system at KCI (airport) reported either overcast skies or low stratus clouds starting at 3 a.m. on 1/22,” NWS said in the post. “The next break in overcast skies was not reported until 11 a.m. yesterday (Sunday) 1/28.”

Kansas City will see plenty of sunshine this week, with skies expected to be mostly sunny to sunny through the weekend. Dry conditions and above-normal temperatures are expected, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s on Monday. After a slight dip on Tuesday, where temperatures are expected to reach only into the upper 40s, daily temps will likely reach the 50s for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures could climb to near 60 degrees on Thursday.

The weekend will be slightly cooler, but still above normal, with temps in the mid- to upper 40s. The normal temperatures for this time of year in Kansas City is around 40 degrees.

Although isolated sprinkles are possible throughout the week, the best next chance for accumulating rain will come Saturday, the National Weather Service said.