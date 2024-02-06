Sunny Tuesday; high of 51

TechCrunch

A Delaware judge ruled Tuesday that Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package is unfair, voiding the largest compensation deal in corporate history. The decision, issued Tuesday in the Delaware Court of Chancery by Judge Kathaleen McCormick, means that Musk, the world's richest person, can't keep the 2018 compensation package. Chancery Daily, which follows and shares updates on the Delaware Chancery Court, first reported the decision on Threads.