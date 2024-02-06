Sunny Tuesday; high of 51
Sunny Tuesday; high of 51
How a dispute between Republicans and the Nevada legislature led to Haley running in one contest and Trump running in the other.
JuJu Watkins is 18 years old and just broke a 35-year-old USC scoring record.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
Key systems in Fulton County, Georgia have been offline since last week when a 'cyber incident' hit government systems.
This week saw the most promising ceasefire initiative since November as the Israel-Hamas war prepares to enter its fourth month. Here are other major headlines from the conflict from this week.
Joel Embiid's timetable to return from a knee injury is unclear, leaving the 76ers and fantasy managers with problems.
The former face of the Orioles is now a part-owner of the Orioles.
The progressive Democrat confirmed Tuesday that she is under multiple investigations over her use of campaign funds to hire her husband to provide her personal security.
The label said it's been pressing TikTok on three critical issues — appropriate compensation for artists and songwriters, protections from artificial intelligence, and online safety for TikTok users.
On Tuesday, hackers stole around $112 million of the Ripple-focused cryptocurrency XRP from a crypto wallet, Ripple's co-founder and executive chairman has disclosed. Ripple’s Chris Larsen said on Wednesday that the stolen crypto was his. Larsen wrote the post less than an hour after the well-known crypto security researcher ZachXBT broke news of the hack.
Mortgage rates are coming down, but that is unlikely to prompt a surge of existing homes to come onto the market, PulteGroup's CEO said.
"The Commission is concerned that price coordination took place amongst the inspected companies, including via public communications," the EU executive said in a statement.
A Delaware judge ruled Tuesday that Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package is unfair, voiding the largest compensation deal in corporate history. The decision, issued Tuesday in the Delaware Court of Chancery by Judge Kathaleen McCormick, means that Musk, the world's richest person, can't keep the 2018 compensation package. Chancery Daily, which follows and shares updates on the Delaware Chancery Court, first reported the decision on Threads.
The reigning World Series MVP went under the knife Tuesday.
The cuts will allow PayPal to “move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth,” CEO Alex Chriss said in the letter sent to employees.
Megan Thee Stallion's new single "Hiss" upsets Nicki Minaj after Megan's Law line. What is Megan's Law and what is the family behind it saying?
Construction began on Memorial Stadium as soon as the 2023 season ended and four of the six home games in 2024 will be played in Missouri.
League 42 is now raising funds for a new sculpture.
Could the rookie receiver face discipline from the NFL over sports bets he allegedly placed while he was in college?
The error caused more delays in an already bumpy process, but the fix means more money is available.