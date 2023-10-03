Sunny Tuesday; high of 80
Whether you want to save Hyrule or bring chaos to Los Santos, you can do so without breaking the bank.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin recaps the exploits of a trio of young stars in the making in Week 4.
Also for the taking: Samsung, Keurig, CeraVe, Crocs, Bissell and Crest — starting at a fall-tastic $12.
The highly anticipated criminal trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, begins Tuesday to determine whether he’s guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. The 31-year-old co-founded FTX in 2019; within a few years the once third-largest crypto exchange’s valuation hit $32 billion at its peak. Before FTX, Bankman-Fried co-founded crypto-trading firm Alameda Research in 2017.
There has been no meeting of Asian head coaches in NFL, NBA or NHL history.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Teachers and healthcare workers swear by these comfy kicks: 'Like walking on bubble-bouncing cushions.'
Brazil has over 75 million drivers, and Gringo wants to be the super app support for all of their automotive and insurance needs. The app enables drivers to manage their car's documentation and services in one place, including the payment of fines, taxes and licensing, contracting insurance and loans using the vehicle as collateral. In total, Gringo, started by Rodrigo Colmonero, Caique Carvalho and Juliano Dutra, has raised $80 million.
The Astros and Mariners square off Wednesday in what will be a playoff atmosphere.
OpenAI is in discussions to possibly sell shares in a move that would boost the company’s valuation from $29 billion to somewhere between $80 billion and $90 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the talks. Employees would be allowed to sell their existing shares rather than the company issuing new ones, The Wall Street Journal said. In April, OpenAI picked up just over $300 million in funding from backers such as Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive and K2 Global at a valuation of $29 billion.
'Melts the pain away,' gushed one of its 11,000+ fans.
Breanna Stewart won her second MVP award after a career-best scoring season in her first season with the New York Liberty, the league announced Tuesday.
Ford announced that it’s suspending construction on its $3.5 billion EV battery factory in Michigan. Union leaders have accused the automaker of using the closure as a job-cutting threat during the current auto strike.
Consumer confidence hit its lowest level since May as rising gas and grocery prices weighed on American wallets.
The CIA confirmed that it’s developing an AI chatbot for all 18 US intelligence agencies to quickly parse troves of ‘publicly available’ data.
Uber has partnered with Los Angeles Yellow Cab and other SoCal affiliates to offer riders yellow cabs in place of standard ridesharing cars.
There is growing risk to the financials of two big department stores as consumers deal with rising interest rates.