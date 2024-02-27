Sunny and warmer Tuesday in Central Florida

Central Florida will continue to enjoy sunny and warm weather on Tuesday.

After a cool start Monday morning, our area will warm up nicely in the afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is around 77 degrees.

We will be even warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s.

Our skies will turn cloudy Thursday and Friday which will help lower our high temperatures to the upper 70s.

A front will move in as we get closer to the weekend and increase our rain and storm chances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

