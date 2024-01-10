Sunny Wednesday; high of 49

TechCrunch

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we sit down with a critical person in the world of startups or venture, and dig into what they are building. Today -- ahead of our relaunch of our Wednesday episode that we discussed earlier this week -- we have an interview to share featuring TechCrunch’s very own Morgan Sung and Shruti Dwivedi, the co-founder and CEO of health tech startup, Duly.