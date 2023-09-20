Sunny Wednesday; high of 80
Congress keeps getting older, even as Americans clamor for younger leaders.
Dixie D'Amelio says Charli and her boyfriend "love that I'm single."
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
As organizations shift their operations to the cloud, they're experiencing more security incidents -- the result of challenges around the transitions from on-premises to remote data and infrastructure management. According to a recent survey, 80% of companies experienced at least one cloud security issue in 2022, while 27% suffered a breach with a public cloud provider -- up 10% from 2021. Per Grand View Research, the enterprise data management market is set to grow 12.1% between 2022, when it was worth $89.34 billion, and 2030.
They fold open and closed for easy setup and storing and come backed by over 3,000 Amazon reviews.
Taylor's presnap play has made plenty of headlines, and officials have apparently taken notice.
It's the first TD for Shilo as a Colorado player.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
The United Auto Workers have gone on strike against the Detroit Three automakers. Never in its 80-year history has the union struck all three at once.
If no deal is reached, the UAW said it plans for a series of strikes targeting individual, undisclosed U.S. auto plants, rather than a full walkout of nearly 150,000 workers.
At least the interest rate outlook has become clearer for tech investors.
"I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated," the wideout wrote in a series of social media posts.
It's easy to ignore gasoline and oil's effect on CPI. But it can absolutely have an effect on the market.
The Braves are the first team in the league to both clinch a playoff spot and win a division title.
The Senior Citizens League estimates Social Security’s cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be 3.2% next year.
The Tesla CEO said following a summit of tech titans that he thought a new AI agency could be created in the vein of the FAA or the SEC "to insure companies take actions that are safe and in the interests of the general public."
Wei Zhang will take Howard Schultz's spot on Starbucks' board of directors.
NBA teams could face fines over $1 million for repeated violations of the new policy.
The shelter component in the latest Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in August from the previous month.
A debate about the aggressiveness of bank regulators is intensifying on the 15th anniversary of a bank collapse that triggered the 2008 financial crisis.