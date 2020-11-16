SunnyBay Sees Surge in Sales for Lavender Therapeutic Heat Wraps as Consumers Grapple with Pandemic Fatigue

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandemic fatigue, burnout, and anxiety are growing in importance as millions face unemployment, the loss of loved ones, and radical shifts in their lifestyle. To manage this stress, many are on the lookout for safe, natural therapeutic solutions. This is just one reason why Washington-based SunnyBay, a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality pain relief products, has seen a shift in product demand toward its aromatic lavender collection. Lavender has been found to help in easing anxiety and depression while working to promote a good night's sleep.

SunnyBay Microwavable Heating Pad for Body Pain Relief. Filled with whole wheat and mixed with local premium lavender buds, these heat wraps relaxes the tired body and sore muscles. They provide both physical and emotional therapeutic benefits.

While demand remains high for its original heat-therapy neck wraps, Sam Wright, CEO of SunnyBay, explains: "Our company has noticed a measurable surge in demand for products in our lavender collection to provide both physical and emotional therapeutic benefits." The company's lavender collection comprises soothing aromatic pain relief products composed of all-natural whole grain Washington lavender buds sourced from a local farm.

The company offers a complete range of lavender-scented neck wraps that unite aromatherapy with thermotherapy for the ultimate in relaxation. This collection includes the company's standard and extra-long neck heating wraps in various prints and styles including solid colors, buffalo plaid, and leopard print. The company also offers a lavender-scented version of its extra-large body heat wrap measuring a generous 10" x 24".

About SunnyBay

Washington-based SunnyBay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.

