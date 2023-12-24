Sunnybrook Villas: Where Luxury Meets Convenience in Olathe

Nestled near the heartbeat of Olathe’s burgeoning K-7/K-10 corridor, Sunnybrook Villas invite you to explore maintenance-provided villa living at its finest. Offering seamless access to local shopping, delightful dining options, and essential highway networks, this remarkable community is poised to redefine your concept of home.

Tucked away just one block west of Lone Elm on 115th Terrace, Sunnybrook Villas stand as a testament to the harmonious blend of convenience and luxury.

Amidst the peaceful embrace of tranquil cul-de-sacs, Sunnybrook Villas presents 40 homesites, carefully positioned to optimize both aesthetics and functionality. The homes feature a thoughtfully crafted main-floor layout, boasting a primary bedroom that exudes comfort and a versatile second bedroom/office. Two full baths on the main level, including the primary suite, provide a spa-like retreat within the confines of your own home. The lower level reveals additional living and entertaining space, two bedrooms and a full bath to provide flexibility and expand the possibilities for residents.

But Sunnybrook Villas are more than just residences; they are a canvas for curated living. Beyond the practicality of design, each villa showcases lifestyle-enhancing additions. Picture yourself hosting gatherings on expansive covered decks or enjoying the fluidity of open floor plans designed with entertaining in mind. The diversity in villa exteriors, artistically curated, contributes to a visually captivating aesthetic, perfectly mirroring the luxurious essence of this community.

Crafted by Crestwood Custom Homes, a distinguished regional custom builder celebrated for its unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, these homes embody a commitment to excellence. Whether you seek the immediate comforts of a move-in-ready villa or desire a hand in shaping your living space, Sunnybrook Villas cater to both preferences. Some homes are ready for immediate occupancy, while others are at a stage where buyers can make decisions on finishes, ensuring a truly personalized living experience.

Residents of Sunnybrook Villas can also savor the convenience of being within walking distance of an array of restaurants, shopping options, and essential services near the intersection of College Blvd. and Lone Elm in Olathe. Moreover, the strategic proximity to major highways makes it an ideal haven for both commuters and those who appreciate easy access throughout the vibrant tapestry of Kansas City.

Choosing Sunnybrook Villas transcends mere homeownership; it’s an immersion into a community that seamlessly blends the best of both worlds—convenience and luxury. Whether you’re captivated by the allure of a move-in-ready abode or enticed by the prospect of sculpting your dream home, Sunnybrook Villas beckons as a unique opportunity to make Olathe’s thriving heart your own.

Sunnybrook Villas

Prices: Homes starting in the mid-$500,000s to $600,000-plus.

Hours: Friday-Sunday 12pm to 5pm or by appointment

Directions: From 119th and Lone Elm, head north to 115th Terrace. Turn left (west) to Millridge St. Turn left (south) into the neighborhood.

For more information contact: Gary Pattison or Scot Schwartz or at (913) 605-6601

Website: SunnybrookVillasKS.com