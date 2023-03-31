Sunnyvale police lift shelter-in-place order after standoff; school canceled Friday

Sunnyvale police lifted the shelter-in-place order for residents Friday morning near the area where they had been searching for a man who led them on a chase through parts of Dallas and Kaufman counties Thursday night, officials said.

The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., according to a Sunnyvale Police Department social media post. They did not confirm whether they had caught the suspect.

The chase started around 6 p.m. in Terrell after police tried to stop a man suspected of driving a stolen car, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV. The suspect eventually crashed the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect fired at deputies and they returned fire, according to WFAA. It’s not clear if the suspect was hit.

The suspect was believed to be contained in a wooded area near the north U.S. 80 service road and Jobson Road, WFAA reported. Sunnyvale police asked residents in those areas to shelter in place.

A man was taken into custody around 9 p.m., according to WFAA, but officials said he wasn’t the one who shot at law enforcement officers. The search for the suspect continued into Friday morning.

The Sunnyvale Independent School District canceled classes Friday as a result of the standoff.

