SunOpta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) _ SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $73.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The natural and organic food company posted revenue of $205.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $77.5 million, or 75 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $789.2 million.

SunOpta shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased fivefold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STKL

