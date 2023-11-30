Sunport to hold virtual event for possible vendors

Nov. 29—The ongoing renovations at the Albuquerque International Sunport are about to take a turn as the Sunport begins to consider new retail vendors.

The city is hosting a webinar on Friday for retail business owners who are interested in setting up shop at the Sunport. The event is at 10 a.m. and registration is not required.

The city plans to release a Retail Concessionaire Request for Proposals in December. The redevelopment is part of a project the city is calling "Dream of Flight," which includes expanding retail space and refreshing food and beverage options at the state's largest airport.

"As the 'Dream of Flight' renovation project continues to unfold, we are asking the New Mexico business community to join us in revamping our concessions offerings through this unique retail opportunity, which will further elevate the passenger experience," said Manny Manriquez, the Aviation Department Innovation and Commercial Development manager. "Local businesses are the heart of our community, and will be at the center of the reimagined Sunport to welcome folks to New Mexico."

The city said that very small businesses, including artisans and other sole-proprietors, will get a chance to sell products at the Sunport. The are plans to launch a kiosk in early 2024 to help create a more vibrant and diverse shopping experience, according to airport officials.

More information about the webinar can be found at https://abqsunportbiz.com/terminal-renovation/.