SunPower Corporation's (NASDAQ:SPWR) Profit Outlook

SunPower Corporation's (NASDAQ:SPWR): SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. The US$1.2b market-cap company’s loss lessens since it announced a -US$811.1m bottom-line in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -US$141.5m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is SPWR’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for SPWR.

Consensus from the 7 Semiconductor analysts is SPWR is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$32m in 2021. So, SPWR is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will SPWR have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 51% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for SPWR given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before I wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. SPWR currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

