Sunpower Group's (SGX:5GD) Returns Have Hit A Wall

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Sunpower Group (SGX:5GD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sunpower Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = CN¥276m ÷ (CN¥7.3b - CN¥2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Sunpower Group has an ROCE of 5.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 6.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sunpower Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Sunpower Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Sunpower Group. The company has employed 87% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.7%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Sunpower Group's ROCE

In summary, Sunpower Group has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has declined 13% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Sunpower Group we've found 3 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

