Sunreef’s New 140-Foot Electric Catamaran Promises Unlimited Range

Sunreef Yachts wants to put an end to range anxiety once and for all.

The Polish shipyard today unveiled a new electric sailing catamaran with unlimited range that can sail the high seas endlessly without releasing any harmful emissions.

More from Robb Report

Billed as the “true expression of sustainable yachting,” the autonomous Sunreef 43M Eco is at the bleeding edge when it comes to green tech. Crafted from composite, the multihull will be equipped with Sunreef’s in-house photovoltaic system that will see solar panels seamlessly integrated into the hull, superstructure, bimini, boom and mast. According to the yard, the setup can generate up to 50 kWp of clean energy to power the onboard amenities.

Sunreef

Speaking of power, the cat will be equipped with two 200 kW electric motors that promise a top speed of 14 knots and cruising speed of 11 knots. In addition, the cat comes with a set of high-performance sails that can harness additional power from the wind. What’s more, Sunreef says she’ll be fitted with an advanced hydro-generation system that keeps producing green power while under sail.

Eco-friendly touches can be found onboard, too. The catamaran’s light-filled interior, which offers space for up to 12 guests, will feature a curated selection of ethically sourced woods, natural fabrics and sustainable materials. The smart power and water management systems, meanwhile, promise to reduce overall energy consumption.

Sunreef

It’s outdoors that the vessel really shines, though. To the aft, there is a large hydraulic platform and two fold-out bulwark terraces that can be lowered to create a vast walkaround beach club. Sunreef says this space can be completely customized with a bar, fitness area or storage room for water toys, for example.

Story continues

Elsewhere, the generous flybridge comes fitted with a spa pool flanked by sunpads, a bar for alfresco cocktails and an outdoor movie theater, while the bow sports another spa pool and more lounge seating. There’s also a hidden aft garage that cleverly conceals two tenders, an inflatable catamaran and two tenders.

Of course, the best part is the fact that you can sail all day long, all year round.

Check out more images of the Sunreef 43M Eco below:

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.