Is Sunrise Communications Group (VTX:SRCG) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Sunrise Communications Group AG (VTX:SRCG) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Sunrise Communications Group's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Sunrise Communications Group had CHF1.57b of debt, up from CHF1.40b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has CHF458.7m in cash leading to net debt of about CHF1.11b.

A Look At Sunrise Communications Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Sunrise Communications Group had liabilities of CHF567.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CHF2.15b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CHF458.7m as well as receivables valued at CHF365.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CHF1.89b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Sunrise Communications Group has a market capitalization of CHF3.34b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Sunrise Communications Group's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.8 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 3.6 times last year. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. Sunrise Communications Group grew its EBIT by 9.2% in the last year. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sunrise Communications Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.