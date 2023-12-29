Sunrise Eagle Watch, Breakfast with the Birds set for January

Dec. 29—Mississinewa Lake will be hosting its annual Sunrise Eagle Watches on both Jan. 13 and 20, according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Afterwards, a breakfast event called Breakfast with the Birds will be held.

Participants are to meet at Mississinewa's Miami SRA boat launch at 6:30 a.m. to caravan to the bald eagle roost to watch for birds taking morning flight. Those participating should dress for the weather and bring binoculars, cameras and spotting scopes if available. Shared visual aids will be available.

Breakfast with the Birds will be taking place following the Sunrise Eagle Watch at Mississinewa's office in Miami SRA. Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. as a freewill donation and birds from the Salamonie Raptor Center will be present.

The breakfast is a fundraiser in support of Salamonie Lake's Raptor Center. It will be hosted by Kokomo Kookers and Friends of Upper Wabash Interpretive Services.

Registration for the Eagle Watch of your choice is required by calling 260-468-2127 and accessible parking at the roost is available upon request during registration. Mississinewa Lake is located at 4673 S. 625 E., Peru, IN, 46970. More information about other UWIS programs can be found at facebook.com/upperwabash or at https://on.IN.gov/salamonielake.