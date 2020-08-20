Sunrise man arrested in girlfriend’s stabbing death has a history of restraining orders

A Sunrise man was arrested on a murder charge around 2 a.m. Thursday, about 18 hours after police found his girlfriend stabbed to death in the home they own together.

Even before Wednesday’s death of Belkis Rosales, 28-year-old Kacey Wilson had a history of violence with women.

Broward County court records show a woman got a temporary restraining order against Wilson in 2011 for dating violence. That lasted only two weeks, but the two-week restraining order that a different woman filed against Wilson in 2013 for dating violence was extended to a full year by the court.

In between those restraining orders, Wilson pleaded no contest to prowling/loitering and trespassing in a 2012 incident. He paid a $333 fine. His own application for a restraining order against a woman for stalking in 2016 got rejected.

Wilson and Rosales bought the home in the 4700 block of Northwest 89th Avenue together in March 2017. That’s where police say they found Rosales around 8:20 Wednesday morning stabbed to death.

The front of the Sunrise home Belkis Rosales and Kacey Wilson owned together. Sunrise police say they found Rosales stabbed to death in the home Wednesday morning.

The cargo in the Learjet, along with $20,000, led to arrest of 2 Venezuelans, feds say

Gay candidates make strides, break through barriers in Florida primary election