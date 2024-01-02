Sunrise Police officer, suspect shot during Fort Lauderdale investigation

A Sunrise Police officer and a suspect were both taken to a hospital after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

During a police investigation in the 200 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m., a suspect shot the Sunrise officer in the leg, Sunrise Police Officer Victor Fortune said. Multiple officers shot back at the suspect, hitting him.

Fortune did not immediately know what the nature of the investigation was. Both the officer and suspect were taken to the hospital in stable condition, he said.

Additional details were not released.

The investigation is ongoing, Fortune said.

