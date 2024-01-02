Sunrise police officer, suspect shot in Fort Lauderdale
A Sunrise police officer and a suspect required medical assistance following reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.
A Sunrise police officer and a suspect required medical assistance following reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.
All three Detroit automakers had struggles with EV-related fires in 2023. One in November at a Stellantis facility appears to have started in an EV on a lift.
The Dalvin Cook's agency announced the Jets decision to part ways
Lancia's released four elegant teasers for its coming Ypsilon CUV that debuts in February 2024. Spy shots of an early version show curious looks, though.
Anthony Edwards' continued development, team playmaking and shot creation, and complete defensive intensity are some of the key factors that will determine how far Minnesota can go.
Jeep announced 2024 Wrangler pricing in June 2023, with heavy jumps over 2023, Prices are up again substantially for the 2024, rising from $200 to $4,050.
Rivian reported Tuesday it produced 17,541 vehicles at its Normal, Illinois factory and delivered 13,972 to customers in the fourth quarter, mixed results that left investors wary and sent shares down in pre-market trading. Rivian produces four vehicles: its two consumer vehicles, the R1T truck and R1S SUV, and two versions of its commercial van.
Porsche launches the 992.2-series 911 in 2024 with a new 3.6-liter flat-six engine, more power, and plans for a hybrid model in two outputs around 2025.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund haven't been able to deliver on their promised agreement, but they're working to extend the deadline into 2024.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
Police say the dispute began after the victim broke Ogletree's phone.
A three-judge panel at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia affirms a lower court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump can be sued by U.S. Capitol Police officers seeking to hold Trump financially liable for the Washington riot that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.
The long-rumored automatic GR Yaris is coming soon, and we may eventually see the GR Corolla get a similar treatment.
The automotive industry has entered into a new era of vehicular safety, where in-car systems initially designed to keep you alive are also being marketed as quality-of-life improvements. While virtually every car on the road today offers some aspect of advanced driver assistance system, or ADAS, a choice few go above and beyond. For the first time in North America, we even have a Level 3 automated system where, in limited circumstances, the car is capable of driving itself, its manufacturer liable for any collision.
Whether you lean toward Nespresso, K-Cups or brewing by the pot, your morning joe will be easier, breezier and tastier with these picks.
Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency which scrutinizes financial transactions, said Thursday nine global crypto exchanges -- including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin and Mexc -- are operating "illegally" in the country without complying with the local anti-money laundering act and asked the IT Ministry to block their websites. FIU said it has issued show cause notices to all nine firms. Global crypto exchanges are required to comply with India's anti-money laundering rules and cannot evade the guidelines just because they don't have physical presence in the country, the government agency said.
A review of Green Chef meal delivery service.
A look at the some of the top stories this year