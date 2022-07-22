Sunrise sergeant who grabbed officer’s throat charged with battery, evidence tampering

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·2 min read

A South Florida police sergeant caught on body-cam footage grabbing a fellow officer’s throat was charged Wednesday, according to authorities.

Sunrise Sgt. Christopher Douglas Pullease is facing one count of battery on a law enforcement officer, a count of tampering with evidence, assault on a law enforcement officer, and assault on a handcuffed man, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office said Thursday in a news release.

If convicted on all charges, the agency said the 47-year-old man could spend over 11 years in state prison.

Pullease was booked into the Broward Main Jail on Thursday afternoon, the Sun Sentinel reported. Attorney and bond information for Pullease wasn’t available Thursday night.

The Nov. 19, 2021 incidents occurred during the arrest of a man in Sunrise.

A screen capture of a body-cam footage from Nov. 19, 2021 shows Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Douglas Pullease grabbing an officer by her throat. The name of the officer was not released because she is a witness, police said.
A screen capture of a body-cam footage from Nov. 19, 2021 shows Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Douglas Pullease grabbing an officer by her throat. The name of the officer was not released because she is a witness, police said.

Pullease, who has been with the department for more than 21 years, is seen on video arriving on scene as officers were placing a “verbally and physically resistive” male suspect into the backseat of a patrol vehicle for transport to jail, Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa said in January.

The suspect — identified in a police report as Jean Similien, 25, from Sunrise — had been placed under arrest at 1201 Sunset Strip, accused of punching a man in the face four or five times.

“Once the suspect was inside the patrol vehicle, the sergeant approached and engaged in a verbal altercation with the suspect in a manner that I feel was inappropriate and unprofessional,” Rosa said at the time. While speaking to the suspect, the sergeant is seen on footage holding a can of pepper spray. Rosa told WSVN earlier this year that Pullease was pointing it at the handcuffed suspect.

READ MORE: Sunrise sergeant who grabbed fellow officer’s throat is now the target of a criminal probe

Concerned with things escalating further, an officer approached the sergeant from behind, grabbed him by the back of his duty belt and pulled him backward, Rosa said. The video subsequently shows the sergeant turning around, putting his left hand up against the throat of the 28-year-old officer and pushing her back against a vehicle.

Police have not released the name of the officer — who has been with the department for about three years — because she is a witness, Officer Justin Yarborough, a Sunrise police spokesman, said Thursday.

READ MORE: Sunrise sergeant under investigation after video shows him grabbing officer’s throat

Pullease is also accused holding a can of pepper spray up to the face of the officer and tampering with evidence in his cellphone in January, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office said in the release.

Pullease has been on administrative leave throughout the course of the investigation.

“Further determination with regards to the employment of Sergeant Pullease will be made in accordance with Florida State Statute 112.532, due process, and the collective bargaining agreement,” Sunrise police said Wednesday in a news release.

Recommended Stories

  • The Bear: Braciole

    Things get out of control. Carmy is faced with a decision.

  • Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Australia Trailer 1)

    A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

  • Collide

    A gripping thriller chronicling three couples over the course of one fateful night in an LA restaurant. Hunter (Ryan Phillippe) finds himself on an awkward blind date with the captivating Tamira (Kat Graham), while a busboy (Dylan Flashner) and his girlfriend (Aisha Dee) are hiding mounds of cocaine to score a big payday, and outside, Peter (Jim Gaffigan) sits in his car observing his wife's (Drea de Matteo) infidelity with the restaurant’s manager (David Cade). Though all strangers, their stori

  • ‘The Kite Runner’ on Broadway Is Homophobic Trash

    Joan MarcusPerhaps the makers of The Kite Runner (to October 30, Hayes Theater) would be horrified to think that the message of their Broadway show aligns so closely to the homophobia and poisonous prejudice—“groomers,” “pedophiles” and the rest of it—issuing forth from Republican and right-wing mouths of late. But perhaps they wouldn’t be horrified; after all, right there in front of us, they proudly present a gay psychopath who is also a rapist and pedophile and the villain of their show. What

  • Thomas Lane: Ex-policeman jailed for role in George Floyd killing

    Thomas Lane is sentenced to two-and-a-half years for violating the civil rights of George Floyd.

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once: Back In Theaters (Spot)

    Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.

  • Witness says Trump was 'irate' when Secret Service detail refused to drive him to Capitol on Jan. 6

    During the Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday, testimony from a former White House employee and a Secret Service detail said then-President Trump was adamant about going to the Capitol after the Jan. 6 rally, and there was a heated exchange among agents.

  • Disney World descends into chaos as 2 families brawl in huge Magic Kingdom fight

    Two families brawled at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, after a dispute in line at a Fantasyland attraction escalated into violence.

  • 3 people charged in home-invasion murder. Police also charged the man defending his home

    Gainesville police arrested two men who were charged with first-degree premeditated murder. They also charged a man defending his home. during an invasion.

  • 23-Year-Old Black Man Shot 'Execution-Style' By California Police

    A 23-year-old man was fatally shot while running from the San Bernardino police in California.

  • 'Loudmouth' Capitol rioter convicted after rough day in Jan. 6 jury trial

    A Tennessee man and self-described "loudmouth," who filmed himself screaming "WE IN THIS B----" as he stormed the U.S.

  • WATCH: Full LMPD body-camera footage shows how Shawnee Park shootout went down

    The footage from the five officers involved totals more than 145 minutes.

  • Graphic assault footage sparks outrage over violence against women in China

    A woman bursts out of a bathroom stall at a bar, seemingly startling several men gathered at the sinks.

  • Trans Woman Now in Men's Prison After Impregnating 2 by Consensual Sex

    But her advocates point out that she's being treated differently than other inmates involved in consensual relationships.

  • Steve Bannon Promised ‘Hell’ at Trial, but Punked Out Instead

    STEFANI REYNOLDSRightwing media personality Steve Bannon, on trial for ghosting Congress, was a no-show on the witness stand Thursday and passed on even putting up a defense—a lame end for the guy who promised to make his criminal case the “misdemeanor from hell” for the U.S. government.On Thursday morning, Bannon’s defense lawyers told a federal judge they would present no defense—nothing at all—to try to convince jurors that he wasn’t somehow guilty of ignoring a congressional subpoena. The Ja

  • Bodycam footage of 4-year-old who shot at police at McDonald’s released

    Police have released body cam footage from an incident at a Utah McDonald's where a 4-year-old fired a gun at officers back in February.

  • Cruz couldn’t watch as bloody Parkland images played in court. Jurors weren’t so lucky | Editorial

    During the sentencing trial of the confessed Parkland shooter, jurors and families have had to hear the blasts of rifle shots echo in the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They listened to the recording of a boy moaning and pleading for help. Jurors intently watched video clips of Nikolas Cruz opening fire against a group of students who cowered in an alcove. They saw footage of athletic director Christopher Hixon crawling to safety after being wounded only to have Cruz catch up

  • Man drives into family walking near Glacier National Park and opens fire, killing toddler, man, officials say

    A man drove his vehicle into a family in Montana before opening fire on the group with a shotgun, killing a toddler and a 39-year-old man, officials said.

  • Pakistan police arrest 2 men accused of gang raping US woman

    Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her to a hotel in Dera Ghazi Khan, a district in the Punjab province where she says she was sexually assaulted this week, according to an initial police investigation. The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad told The Associated Press that its consulate in Pakistan's city of Lahore was ready to provide consular services to the victim.

  • Events in disappearance of former Teamsters head Jimmy Hoffa

    — The FBI gets a search warrant for Hoffa's car, which was found in the restaurant parking lot. — A grand jury convenes in Detroit to investigate the Hoffa disappearance. — More than 200 FBI agents are assigned to the case in New Jersey, Detroit and at least four other cities.