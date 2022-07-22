Sunrise sergeant who grabbed officer’s throat charged with battery, evidence tampering

A South Florida police sergeant caught on body-cam footage grabbing a fellow officer’s throat was charged Wednesday, according to authorities.

Sunrise Sgt. Christopher Douglas Pullease is facing one count of battery on a law enforcement officer, a count of tampering with evidence, assault on a law enforcement officer, and assault on a handcuffed man, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office said Thursday in a news release.

If convicted on all charges, the agency said the 47-year-old man could spend over 11 years in state prison.

Pullease was booked into the Broward Main Jail on Thursday afternoon, the Sun Sentinel reported. Attorney and bond information for Pullease wasn’t available Thursday night.

The Nov. 19, 2021 incidents occurred during the arrest of a man in Sunrise.

A screen capture of a body-cam footage from Nov. 19, 2021 shows Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Douglas Pullease grabbing an officer by her throat. The name of the officer was not released because she is a witness, police said.

Pullease, who has been with the department for more than 21 years, is seen on video arriving on scene as officers were placing a “verbally and physically resistive” male suspect into the backseat of a patrol vehicle for transport to jail, Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa said in January.

The suspect — identified in a police report as Jean Similien, 25, from Sunrise — had been placed under arrest at 1201 Sunset Strip, accused of punching a man in the face four or five times.

“Once the suspect was inside the patrol vehicle, the sergeant approached and engaged in a verbal altercation with the suspect in a manner that I feel was inappropriate and unprofessional,” Rosa said at the time. While speaking to the suspect, the sergeant is seen on footage holding a can of pepper spray. Rosa told WSVN earlier this year that Pullease was pointing it at the handcuffed suspect.

READ MORE: Sunrise sergeant who grabbed fellow officer’s throat is now the target of a criminal probe

Concerned with things escalating further, an officer approached the sergeant from behind, grabbed him by the back of his duty belt and pulled him backward, Rosa said. The video subsequently shows the sergeant turning around, putting his left hand up against the throat of the 28-year-old officer and pushing her back against a vehicle.

Story continues

Police have not released the name of the officer — who has been with the department for about three years — because she is a witness, Officer Justin Yarborough, a Sunrise police spokesman, said Thursday.

READ MORE: Sunrise sergeant under investigation after video shows him grabbing officer’s throat

Pullease is also accused holding a can of pepper spray up to the face of the officer and tampering with evidence in his cellphone in January, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office said in the release.

Pullease has been on administrative leave throughout the course of the investigation.

“Further determination with regards to the employment of Sergeant Pullease will be made in accordance with Florida State Statute 112.532, due process, and the collective bargaining agreement,” Sunrise police said Wednesday in a news release.