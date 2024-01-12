Sunrise temps as low as -40 forecast for Saturday morning as Arctic blast continues

The bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills that have inundated Montana will stick around and perhaps worsen through the weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Great Falls warns that clearing skies could bring record breaking temperatures close to 30-below Saturday morning.

"A deep polar upper level low centered from the Northwest Territories south through Alberta will continue to elongate to the southeast across eastern Montana today and tonight," Friday's NWS forecast discussion states. "The leading edge of the Arctic air surged south through the Madison and Jefferson river valleys of Southwest Montana overnight with temperatures ranging from the teens to below zero in these areas to the -20s to around -30-degrees across northcentral Montana."

The low in Great Falls was -27 degrees at dawn on Friday morning, a few degrees short of the -35 degree record for January 12, but clear overnight skies could push Saturday morning temperatures down close to -40. Light winds of eight- to 12-mph have the potential to drop overnight wind-chill values to a mind and body numbing 60 degrees below zero.

The National Weather Service categorizes Saturday morning lows as "life-threatening and dangerous."

Dangerously cold temperatures are forecast through Sunday, but will begin to moderate at the beginning of the week.

"Minimum temperatures forecast for tonight are below daily records for most locations as clearing skies and lighter winds develop," the NWS forecast states. "As clearing skies and lighter winds develop as surface high pressure settles across the area. The only limiting factor for radiational cooling being a somewhat thin snow-cover at lower elevations."

If there is any solace to take in the current weather forecast its that the deep cold isn't expected to continue past Sunday. Daytime highs are forecast to rise into the single digits by Monday, with highs in the mid- to upper-20s on Tuesday.

On any normal weather week daytime highs remaining below freezing would be nothing to look forward to, but coming out of weekend with lows 60-degrees colder make it seem like t-shirt and flip-flop weather.

