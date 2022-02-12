Sunrises and sunsets welcome the coming weekend

NextShark

A man accused of a brutal baseball bat attack against a Chinese woman in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood has been charged with assault on Friday, according to reports. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred in the 200 block of Cedar Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, as per The Seattle Times. The victim, whose name has not been officially released by authorities, was walking home from work when 31-year-old Wantez Jamel Tulloss allegedly struck her head with a baseball bat from behind.