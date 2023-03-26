Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) investors are up 3.6% in the past week, but earnings have declined over the last five years

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 30% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is 101% higher today. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 43% drop, in the last year.

Since the stock has added US$133m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Sunrun became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Sunrun has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Sunrun's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Sunrun shareholders are down 43% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 13%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 15%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 6 warning signs for Sunrun (3 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

