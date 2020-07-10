What to Do with Sunrun (RUN) Stock Right Now?

North Carolina-based asset management firm Massif Capital, LLC released its second-quarter investor letter this month – a copy of which is available for download here. The fund is currently being co-managed by Will Thomson and Chip Russell. In their recent letter to investors, Massif Capital announced that the core portfolio was up 18.3% in the second quarter. In the first six months of 2020, the fund has returned 21.9%. You should check out Massif Capital's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash.

In the said letter, Massif Capital highlighted a few stocks and Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is one of them. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is a provider of residential solar electricity. Year-to-date, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) stock gained 102.0% and on July 9th it had a closing price of $27.83. Here is what Massif Capital said:

"We laid out our thesis on Sunrun in our first-quarter letter to investors and concluded that while the company had dropped 50% in March, we still felt comfortable holding the short position, this was an error. We re-evaluated that posture in May, following a rapid rise in the stock price, and decided to exit the position as the title wave of liquidity entering the markets seemed more than enough to continue to support a firm dependent on capital markets for cash. Given the level of support we see in credit markets right now, our misgivings about their business model do not add up to sufficient catalysts to allow us to hold the position. We encourage readers to revisit our thesis on the company. We would highlight that our decision to re-enter at any point in the future will likely be a function of regulatory rulings on utility net metering practices or compelling evidence to suggest a decline in tax equity investing."

In Q1 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) stock increased by about 4% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't seem to agree with Sunrun's downside potential. Our calculations showed that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

