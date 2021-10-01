Sunscreen recall 2021: Coppertone recalling select sunscreens due to presence of benzene

Coppertone is voluntarily recalling five of its aerosol sunscreen products due to the presence of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The company announced the recall Thursday of 12 lots of sunscreen and advised consumers to stop using the affected products, which were manufactured between Jan. 10 and June 15, 2021.

According to a recall notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration's website, the affected products were sold at retailers nationwide and include: Pure & Simple SPF 50, Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50, Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50, Sport Mineral SPF 50 and travel-size Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50.

Coppertone said in a statement that it has "not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall."

The recall comes more than two months after Johnson & Johnson recalled select Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens in July after low levels of benzene were found in products.

Benzene is a highly flammable, widely used chemical that's present throughout the environment. It can cause cancer with repeated exposure at high enough levels and can damage the immune system and prevent cells from functioning properly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The chemical's effects vary by whether a person accidentally inhales or ingests it or gets it on skin and clothing. Symptoms range from dizziness and irregular heartbeat to convulsions and, at very high levels, death.

In May, a report by Connecticut-based online pharmacy and laboratory Valisure, found dozens of popular sunscreen products have been contaminated with benzene.

Valisure tested and analyzed 294 unique batches from 69 different companies and found 78 sunscreen and after-sun care products contained the chemical.

The company’s citizen petition called on the FDA to recall 40 sunscreen and after-sun care products found to contain higher levels of benzene. The brands include Neutrogena, Sun Bum, CVS Health and Fruit of the Earth.

Coppertone recall 2021

Here are the impacted products and the lot numbers included in the recall:

Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50, 5-ounce aerosol sunscreen spray: Lot numbers TN00CJ4 and TN00BR2. UPC 00072140028824.

Coppertone Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50, 5-ounce aerosol sunscreen spray: Lot numbers TN00857, TN00CJV, TN00854 and TN00855. UPC 00072140028824.

Coppertone Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50, 5-ounce aerosol sunscreen spray: Lot numbers TN009GH, TN0083K and TN0083J. UPC 00072140028817.

Coppertone Sport Mineral SPF 50, 5-ounce aerosol sunscreen spray: Lot numbers TN008KU and TN008KV. UPC 00072140028701.

Travel-size Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50, 1.6-ounce aerosol sunscreen spray: Lot number TN00BU3. UPC 00041100005069.

How to get a refund for recalled sunscreen

Consumers can call 1-888-921-1537 with questions Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time or go to Sunscreenrecall2021.com to request a product refund and for additional information.

Contributing: Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY

