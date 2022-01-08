🌱 Sunset Beach Town Hall + Dragon Kim Foundation Stands Out

Hey, people of Huntington Beach, and happy National Apricot Day! Sylvia with your brand-new copy of the Huntington Beach Daily.

There was a Sunset Beach town hall. Also, the Dragon Kim Foundation is serving the community. A Garden Grove resident won a seven-month battle with COVID.



First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 67 Low: 49.

Here are the top stories today in Huntington Beach:

Sunset Beach hosted a town hall meeting on Thursday involving residents and members of the Police Department. The topic was the crime wave. Neighbors voiced their concerns about free 24-hour parking turning into trailer parking for people living in their cars. The City resolved to sweep these areas every two weeks, which encourages the movement of the cars. Beach bathrooms were another problem; however, the PD’s Jennifer Carey will make it her mission to see them locked after 10 p.m. (Channel 33) The Dragon Kim Foundation is in the news. On Tuesday, three of its members were named “to the 2021 list of Orange County’s 125 Most Influential People” by the OC Register. One of the outstanding achievements noted is the community service project called "Let's Learn About Public Health!" (HBN) A 26-year-old Garden Grove resident is returning home on Saturday after a seven-month hospitalization at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital with COVID-19. She caught the virus in July, developed pneumonia, and dealt with lung collapse. “She didn't get vaccinated because she felt healthy and didn't have any underlying health conditions.” (ABC) The lack of COVID-19 tests is frustrating residents and local politicians alike. “In Santa Ana Unified School District elementary schools, the absentee rate soared as high as 17%,” we learned Thursday. On Wednesday, county Supervisor Katrina Foley said there are enough tests “but not enough hands to distribute.” Last month, OC students were promised one or two tests per public school student. However, only 42% of the expected tests actually arrived. Parents and teachers are divided about the safety of being in the classrooms. On the other side of the issue are parents who recently protested mask mandates. (Voice of OC) The HBPD retweeted the Irvine PD’s warning to “close your garage door.” On Tuesday, we learned that in Irvine, “4 out of 5 residential burglaries in Irvine are from open garages.” Protect your tools, bikes, and other property by closing the door! (@IrvinePolice)

Story continues

Today in Huntington Beach:



Supercars By The Sea Mercedes/AMG Feature at Huntington State Beach (7 AM to 10 AM)

2022 Costa Mesa Bridal Show at the OC Fair and Event Center (10 AM to 4PM)

Lola Kristine at the Biergarten (1 PM)

The Winery presents Jabe Amato (6:30 PM)

Sunday Night Karaoke w. Bobby Vegas at the Wayfarer (9:30 PM)

From my notebook:

A Harbor Pines neighbor wants your opinion about pet insurance. Is it worth it? (Nextdoor)

Our North Huntington Beach neighbor lost a cat! (Nextdoor)

Do you have recommendations for a Golden View Tract neighbor who needs a very good surgeon whose specialty is Hiatal Hernia Surgery? (Nextdoor)

