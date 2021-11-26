Sunset over Japan's Sekiyado Castle and Mount Fuji

Eat This, Not That!

You pour it out, wear it on your sleeve and love people from the bottom of it. But do you take care—we mean, proper care—of your heart?For decades, heart disease has been the No. 1 killer of Americans.The good news: You can make quick, easy changes to your lifestyle to cut your risk, and add years to your life, and it's never too late. Here are the top 50 things you're probably doing that put you in danger—from the Eat This, Not That! Health to you, with all our heart. Read on—and to ensure your