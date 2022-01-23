🌱 Sunset Park Daily: Alexa Avilés - Sunset Park's Councilmember

Good morning, people of Sunset Park! It's me, Diane Witek, your host of the Sunset Park Daily.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and cold. High: 32, low: 30.

Here are the top stories in Sunset Park today:

The New York City councilmembers, almost all-new, have received their committee assignments; here is what councilmember Alexa Avilés who represents Sunset Park, Red Hook, and parts of Windsor Terrace, Borough Park and Greenwood Heights had to say, “I am honored to serve as Chairwoman of [the council’s] Committee on Public Housing,” she wrote online. “I will fight to keep public housing as a public good and to advance a vision for public housing that is resident-led and centered.” (Brooklyn Paper) Daniel Nigro who led the nation’s largest municipal fire department through 9/11, the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and recently oversaw its response to the city’s deadliest fire in three decades where 17 people perished in a Bronx fire is set to retire next month. Mayor Eric Adams, called the retiring commissioner a “tireless champion for New Yorkers, and a friend who I’ve leaned on time and again.” He will be missed. (Brooklyn Daily Eagle) A clear sign that New York City is getting back to some form of normality, is the number of riders on the subways. Getting around is still going to be tough, especially on the weekends, with many lines disrupted by "upgrading and maintaining our tracks, stations and signal systems in order to continue to provide our customers with safe and reliable service," as stated by the MTA. See a full list of train lines and maintenance windows. (Sunset Park Patch)

Today in Sunset Park:

All work for MP3 due by 12:30 p.m. - High School of Telecommunication. (12:30 p.m.)

SAT class make-up - High School of Telecommunication. (12:45 p.m.)

Department Workshops - High School of Telecommunication. (1:30 p.m.)

January PTA meeting - High School of Telecommunication. (5 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Fifth Avenue Committee: "Find a COVID test site near you and help the city recover. Visit NYC.Gov/COVIDTest or text "COVID TEST" to 855-48." (Facebook)

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | “The Splendors of Venice.” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero. (Jan. 25)

Help Us Improve Your Health | Ayúdenos a mejorar su salud | Помогите нам улучшить ваше здоровье. (Feb. 16)

You're all caught up for today! I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow with your next update.

— Diane Witek

