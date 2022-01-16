🌱 Sunset Park Daily: A Day To Contribute + Employment Rose

Up and at 'em, Sunset Park! It's Monday! Diane Witek here to get you started with everything you need to know going on in Sunset Park today.

There are volunteering opportunities available to in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Make Monday, a day off, a day to contribute. Family-friendly volunteering opportunities for all ages scatter the borough, in Sunset Park there is an opportunity to paint a community mural and much more opportunities throughout Brooklyn. (Brooklyn Reader) We all know that when the pandemic hit, unemployment hit an unprecedented level. Recently, the unemployment figures for November; saw the rate improve since October in the Sunset Park area and continues to be lower than it was after the pandemic first struck. Nationally, employment rose by 199,000 jobs in December, and the unemployment rate dropped by 0.3 percentage points to 3.9 percent. Some experts predict January and possibly February hiring will slow down due to the omicron coronavirus variant, according to The New York Times. (Sunset Park Patch)

Sunset Park 5th Avenue BID: "Extended time for Reduced fines, and waived interest & penalties for Small business operators: The City of New York is offering a temporary program allowing you to pay a reduced amount for eligible Environmental Control Board judgments." (Facebook)

Fifth Avenue Committee: "Let's fight this new variant by getting tested. Visit NYC.Gov/COVIDTest or text "COVID TEST" to 855-48 and find a test site near you." (Facebook)

