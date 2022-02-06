🌱 Sunset Park Daily: NYC COVID-19 Infection Rates Plunged 68%

Happy Monday, neighbors! Diane Witek here to get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

COVID-19 Numbers: More than 7 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6.2 million people are fully vaccinated. With 2.7 million fully vaccinated residents getting an additional dose as of Feb. 1, that would indicate about 43.6% of all fully vaccinated New Yorkers have gotten the booster. As a result, NYC infection rates plunged 68%, new cases falling to 82%, in just 15 days. (AMNY) The Adams administration is moving ahead with implementing a controversial Medicare plan for 250,000 retired city workers. For month angry retirees have pushed back saying that the plan is a watered down version of the benefits that they paid for while working with the city. Mayor Eric Adams said, “I believe the new program will be in the best interest of retirees and the city’s taxpayers, who stand to save $600 million annually.”(NY Daily News)

The FDNY is making history by having Laura Kavanagh, First Deputy Commissioner, serve as interim commissioner as Daniel Nigro retires from City service on February 16 after a 50-year career in the FDNY. Mayor Eric Adams has another choice to lead the FDNY, Terryl Brown who currently serves at Deputy Commissioner of Legal Affairs. As for who might replace him, Nigro points out there have been commissioners from “all walks of life” and it is “not a requirement to be a firefighter.” (AMNY) Three homes were destroyed in a Bath Beach gas explosion early on Friday morning. FDNY officials said that no injuries were sustained in the incident, but two homes were destroyed and a third had to be knocked down. Neighbors had been noticing a gas smell coming from the area for weeks prior to the explosion. (CBS New York)

Equity Workshop - High School of Telecommunication. (1:20 p.m.)

Sunset Park BID: "Repost from @sunsetparkeyedoctors. Corneal Perforation + Seidel. Metallic foreign body that went right through the cornea. Wear those safety goggles. #optometry, #ophthalmologist, #ophthalmology, #eyedoctor." (Instagram)

