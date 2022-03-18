🌱 Sunset Park Daily: NYS Barring Companies With Ties To Russia

Hey, people of Sunset Park! Diane Witek here with today's edition of the Sunset Park Daily.

Here are the top stories in Sunset Park today:

New York has barred its state and local public entities from doing business with the Russian government and companies with direct ties to it, under a new Executive Order Governor Kathy Hochul issued yesterday, and that builds on her ongoing efforts to support Ukraine. (Brooklyn Daily Eagle) On Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the plan to deploy more than 20 million over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 tests statewide through the spring. “While our numbers remain low, now is the time to ramp up the distribution of tests and build up our stockpile so we can bolster our preparedness for the future to protect our communities, and safely move forward through this pandemic,” the governor said. (Brooklyn Daily Eagle) Domenico "Dom" De Marco, legendary founder of Di Fara Pizza, has died at the age of 85. After emigrating from Italy in 1959, De Marco founded the Brooklyn staple on Avenue J in Midwood. Online tributes are pouring in for the beloved Brooklyn restauranteur and his family. (Grub Street) What are they thinking? A quote written on the wall of a Crown Heights precinct has spurred an outrage from New Yorkers. The Ernest Hemingway quote reads, "There is no hunting like the hunting of man, and those who have hunted armed men long enough and liked it never care for anything else thereafter." Many have come out and criticized the precinct for glorifying violence and using language that would be typically targeted at animals. (Patch)

Events:

